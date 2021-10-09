Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

