Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

