Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 271.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

