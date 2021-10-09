Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,618,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,018,236.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,781 shares of company stock worth $47,201,504 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.