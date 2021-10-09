Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2,139.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Badger Meter worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

BMI opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

