Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.