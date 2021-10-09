Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $5.53 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 225,707 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,736,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.