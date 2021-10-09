Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,797 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $39,522,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

