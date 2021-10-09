Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $475.91 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

