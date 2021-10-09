Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,141 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $44,333,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,328,000 after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.29.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $359.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $413.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.