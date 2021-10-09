Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 203,681 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1,758.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,681 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 85,714 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

