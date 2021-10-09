Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,646 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 410.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Quidel worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average is $126.71. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.