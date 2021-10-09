Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,476 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,037.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $95,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 579,803 shares of company stock valued at $64,539,531. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

