Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

