Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

