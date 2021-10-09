Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,772,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after acquiring an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,785,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $844.40 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $862.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

