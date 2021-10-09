Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bunge worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

