Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 106,376 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,376 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 279,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $59.19.

