Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 11,005 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

