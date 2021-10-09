Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 16,174 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of WNS worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,429,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,279,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

WNS stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.