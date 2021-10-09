Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 19,253 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $170.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

