Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 22,412 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Jumia Technologies worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,981,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 370.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 170,021 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.