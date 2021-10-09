Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 22,644 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 6.07% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

