Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,394 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL opened at $41.85 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

