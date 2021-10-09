Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 50,190 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,190 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NYSE O opened at $67.20 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.