Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 8,392 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Gentherm worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $87.01 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

