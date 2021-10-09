Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $274.78

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.78 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 284.20 ($3.71). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 283.10 ($3.70), with a volume of 7,267,430 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 860 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,531 shares of company stock worth $687,433 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

