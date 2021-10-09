Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 176,675 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,675 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.22% of iRhythm Technologies worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.