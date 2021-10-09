Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 23,507 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,116 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of American Airlines Group worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the airline’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,204 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

