Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 73,682 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,682 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Chewy worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after buying an additional 232,204 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 351.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

