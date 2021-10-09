Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,186 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of SPS Commerce worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $159.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

