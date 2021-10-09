Legal & General Group Plc Buys 90,737 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.38% of Pan American Silver worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.