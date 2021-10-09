Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,620 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.81% of CareTrust REIT worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

