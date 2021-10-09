Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.46% of Novanta worth $21,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT opened at $161.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

