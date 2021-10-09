Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,067 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,872 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $20,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,828 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 97,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

