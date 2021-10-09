Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.91% of Service Properties Trust worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after buying an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $24,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,773,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 96,672 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.