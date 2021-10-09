Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,388 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

