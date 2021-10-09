Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.19 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,210 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after purchasing an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 836,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

