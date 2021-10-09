Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of National Health Investors worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

