Legal & General Group Plc Has $21.49 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $21,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

