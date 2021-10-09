Legal & General Group Plc Has $21.57 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.79% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

