Legal & General Group Plc Has $22.63 Million Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 632.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Lightspeed POS worth $22,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

