Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.41 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,057 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.82% of Avista worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

