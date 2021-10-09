Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 21,094.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.55% of Rackspace Technology worth $22,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

