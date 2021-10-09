Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,909 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.41% of Bloom Energy worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BE opened at $19.15 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

