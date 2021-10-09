Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Entegris worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

