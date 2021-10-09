Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,210 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of PPD worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,287,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $112,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in PPD by 80.6% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,941 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in PPD by 35,789.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,437 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.04 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

