Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Amedisys worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

