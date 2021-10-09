Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 17,241 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in FirstService by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $183.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.48. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $126.13 and a one year high of $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

