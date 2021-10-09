Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,895 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Mattel worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

